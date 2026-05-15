Burlington opens new south Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Burlington opened a new store in south Bakersfield Friday morning, marking the retailer's latest expansion in the region.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location on Ming Avenue, in front of Valley Plaza and next to Marshalls.

To mark the opening, Burlington presented a $5,000 donation to teachers at Rancho Santa Fe Elementary School.

The space previously housed a Jo-Ann Fabrics store before the craft retailer closed all of its locations in 2025.

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