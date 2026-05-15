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Burlington opens new south Bakersfield location

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the new Ming Avenue store, where Burlington also presented a $5,000 donation to local teachers.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Burlington opens new south Bakersfield location
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Burlington opened a new store in south Bakersfield Friday morning, marking the retailer's latest expansion in the region.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location on Ming Avenue, in front of Valley Plaza and next to Marshalls.

To mark the opening, Burlington presented a $5,000 donation to teachers at Rancho Santa Fe Elementary School.

The space previously housed a Jo-Ann Fabrics store before the craft retailer closed all of its locations in 2025.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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