Cal State Bakersfield hires Shane Pelton to lead the university's swimming and diving sports program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield has a new leader for its swimming and diving program. The university hired Shane Pelton as the director of the team.

Pelton brings nearly two decades of college coaching experience to the pool. He spent the last 10 years as a head coach within the Cal State system.

Pelton is already familiar with the Roadrunners, having worked as an assistant coach at CSUB 10 years ago.

Pelton said he plans to re-engage alumni and restore the program to a powerhouse.

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