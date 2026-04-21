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Cal State Bakersfield hires Shane Pelton to lead the university's swimming and diving sports program

Shane Pelton brings nearly two decades of college coaching experience to the pool and plans to restore the Roadrunners to a powerhouse.
SHANE PELTON - CSUB SWIM AND DIVE COACH
CSUB Athletics
SHANE PELTON - CSUB SWIM AND DIVE COACH
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield has a new leader for its swimming and diving program. The university hired Shane Pelton as the director of the team.

Pelton brings nearly two decades of college coaching experience to the pool. He spent the last 10 years as a head coach within the Cal State system.

Pelton is already familiar with the Roadrunners, having worked as an assistant coach at CSUB 10 years ago.

Pelton said he plans to re-engage alumni and restore the program to a powerhouse.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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