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Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball head coach Ari Wideman resigns after two seasons with the team

Associate head coach Ray Alvarado will take over as interim head coach for the Roadrunners following Wideman's departure.
Ari Wideman
CSUB
Ari Wideman
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball head coach Ari Wideman is stepping down.

Wideman resigned from her position effective April 21, according to Cal State Bakersfield. She recently finished her second season leading the Roadrunners.

The team had a nine and 51 record during her two years as coach.

Associate head coach Ray Alvarado is taking over as interim head coach. He recently finished his first season with the team.

Alvarado brings 15 years of college head coaching experience to the role.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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