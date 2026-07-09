California DMV orders 11,000 licensed drivers to retake written tests or lose their licenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of California-licensed drivers who already passed their tests are receiving letters from the DMV warning that their licenses are about to be canceled.

The DMV confirmed 11,000 drivers who took written driver's license tests between July 2025 and April 2026 have been identified as needing to retake the tests within 30 days or have their licenses canceled. The agency says the written test results from these drivers showed "irregularities."

"Ensuring the integrity of our testing process is essential," the DMV said in a statement. "Knowledge tests play a critical role in confirming that drivers understand the rules of the road before they are licensed to drive in California."

Affected drivers must make an appointment to retake their written tests within 30 days or lose their license.

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