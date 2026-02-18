Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
California DOJ appeals mental health diversion ruling for Zack Scrivner

Scrivner was charged with child cruelty and illegal gun possession after allegations of sexual abuse
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Justice has filed a petition appealing a judge's mental health diversion ruling for former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

Scrivner is accused of sexually abusing his child before being stabbed by one of his other children. He was charged with willful cruelty to a child and illegal possession of guns.

Under the mental health diversion program, Scrivner could avoid jail time if he completes the required treatment. The Department of Justice is now challenging that ruling through their appeal.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Scrivner's former role as a county supervisor and the serious nature of the allegations against him.

