California files another lawsuit against President Trump

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed yet another lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

This lawsuit addresses the recent tariffs placed in February.

This is California’s 14th lawsuit since Trump's 2024 presidency.

In a press conference at 10:30 in the morning, Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced their most recent lawsuit against the tariffs placed under President Trump’s administration.

California is the backbone of the nation’s economy, according to the Governor’s website, which claims that these tariffs are driving up prices and threatening jobs.

“The uncertainty is pronounced and it is profound in the state of California. Consider just the imports coming from Mexico, Canada, and China. 44% of all of those imports into the state of California alone come from just those three countries,” said Governor Newsom. “The impacts of these tariffs, particularly on those three countries, disproportionately impact the state of California across the spectrum. The impacts are off the charts. No state is poised to lose more than the state of California.”

In response, this lawsuit claims that President Trump does not have the authority to implement these tariffs, based on the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

“The IEEPA provides the president broad authority to regulate a variety of economic transactions following a declaration of national emergency,” this, according to the Congress website.

But according to the lawsuit, “the IEEPA does not provide clear congressional authorization for the president to impose tariffs.”

“Together with Governor Newsom, I’m filing our 14th lawsuit against the president in less than 14 weeks. This one, challenging the tariffs he unlawfully imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act,” said Bonta. “Trump does not have the authority to impose these tariffs. He must be stopped.”

