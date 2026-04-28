Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

California Highway Patrol begins 24-hour maximum enforcement period

Officers are monitoring roadways for drivers traveling at unsafe speeds or driving impaired during the 24-hour period.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
CHP begins statewide 24-hour maximum enforcement period
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is conducting a statewide 24-hour maximum enforcement period that began Tuesday morning.

The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. and will last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers are monitoring roadways for drivers traveling at unsafe speeds or driving impaired.

The CHP encourages drivers to slow down and drive safely.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Sunny

77° / 51°

0%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Sunny

83° / 55°

1%

Thursday

04/30/2026

Sunny

87° / 59°

0%

Friday

05/01/2026

Sunny

91° / 63°

0%

Saturday

05/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

92° / 59°

2%

Sunday

05/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

84° / 55°

2%

Monday

05/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 54°

21%

Tuesday

05/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 55°

24%