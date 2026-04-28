California Highway Patrol begins 24-hour maximum enforcement period

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is conducting a statewide 24-hour maximum enforcement period that began Tuesday morning.

The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. and will last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers are monitoring roadways for drivers traveling at unsafe speeds or driving impaired.

The CHP encourages drivers to slow down and drive safely.

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