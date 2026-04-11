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California Highway Patrol closes all lanes of Highway 58 in both directions due to police activity

California Highway Patrol is asking drivers to find an alternate route as eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 58 remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.
Police activity closes all lanes of Highway 58 in both directions
CHP Bakersfield
Police activity closes all lanes of Highway 58 in both directions
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Highway Patrol Bakersfield closed all lanes of Highway 58 in both directions on the evening of April 10 due to police activity.

Police activity closes all lanes of Highway 58 in both directions

According to CHP, all eastbound lanes of Highway 58 are closed at Highway 184, also known as Weedpatch Highway. All westbound lanes of Highway 58 are closed at Edison Road.

Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

As of 6:50 p.m., CHP reported there is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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