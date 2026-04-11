California Highway Patrol closes all lanes of Highway 58 in both directions due to police activity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Highway Patrol Bakersfield closed all lanes of Highway 58 in both directions on the evening of April 10 due to police activity.

CHP Bakersfield

According to CHP, all eastbound lanes of Highway 58 are closed at Highway 184, also known as Weedpatch Highway. All westbound lanes of Highway 58 are closed at Edison Road.

Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

As of 6:50 p.m., CHP reported there is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

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