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California Highway Patrol identifies 27-year-old Bakersfield woman killed in a crash on Highway 166

The California Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Gabrielle Hinojosa died at the scene, and emergency crews took a 3-year-old child to the hospital.
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Photo Credit: SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
FATAL CRASHO ON SR-166.jpeg
FATAL CRASH ON SR-166 PIC 2.jpeg
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol identified 27-year-old Gabrielle Hinojosa of Bakersfield as the woman killed in a single-car crash.

The wreck happened last week on Highway 166 near Rinconada Ranch.

First responders pronounced Hinojosa dead at the scene.

Emergency crews took a 3-year-old child to Marian Regional Medical Center. The toddler's condition remains unknown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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