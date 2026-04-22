California Highway Patrol identifies 27-year-old Bakersfield woman killed in a crash on Highway 166

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol identified 27-year-old Gabrielle Hinojosa of Bakersfield as the woman killed in a single-car crash.

The wreck happened last week on Highway 166 near Rinconada Ranch.

First responders pronounced Hinojosa dead at the scene.

Emergency crews took a 3-year-old child to Marian Regional Medical Center. The toddler's condition remains unknown.

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