Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

CALM cancels final HolidayLights event due to flooding

Museum offers refunds or donation options for Friday night ticket holders
CALM Holiday Lights
CALM Zoo
CALM Holiday Lights
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum announced Saturday it has canceled the final night of its HolidayLights event due to rain and flooding in the area.

Ticket holders for the January 3 event have two options: donate the ticket value to support CALM or request a full refund.

Those seeking refunds must contact the museum's Gift Store at 661-546-8940 within one week for processing.

The organization expressed appreciation for public understanding and continued support during the weather-related cancellation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Saturday

01/03/2026

Showers Late

-° / 52°

36%

Sunday

01/04/2026

Showers Early

60° / 48°

66%

Monday

01/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 47°

12%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

58° / 46°

18%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Partly Cloudy

55° / 45°

24%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

52° / 40°

7%

Friday

01/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

54° / 38°

5%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Mostly Clear

56° / 37°

5%