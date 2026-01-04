CALM cancels final HolidayLights event due to flooding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum announced Saturday it has canceled the final night of its HolidayLights event due to rain and flooding in the area.

Ticket holders for the January 3 event have two options: donate the ticket value to support CALM or request a full refund.

Those seeking refunds must contact the museum's Gift Store at 661-546-8940 within one week for processing.

The organization expressed appreciation for public understanding and continued support during the weather-related cancellation.

