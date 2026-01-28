Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Calm Zoo brings back 'Roses or Roaches' Valentine's Day fundraiser for animal enrichment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Calm Zoo is bringing back its popular "Roses or Roaches" Valentine's Day fundraiser for animal lovers looking to make a unique dedication.

For $5, people can dedicate either a rose or a cockroach in someone's name. The dedications will be fed to the zoo's animals and shared on social media on Valentine's Day.

The fundraiser runs through Feb. 11, with proceeds benefiting Calm Zoo's animal enrichment fund.

People can visit calmzoo.org/events for more information or to participate.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

