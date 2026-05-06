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CALM Zoo celebrates its 43rd birthday with annual Birthday Bash

CALM Zoo's annual Birthday Bash features yard games, railroad rides, and birthday cake on May 16 in Bakersfield.
CALM Zoo celebrates its 43rd birthday with annual Birthday Bash
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CALM Zoo is celebrating its 43rd birthday with its annual Birthday Bash on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities scheduled for this year's event include yard games, birthday cake, $2 unlimited railroad rides, and more.

Children ages 3 to 12 are admitted for $5 but must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit calmzoo.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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