CALM Zoo celebrates its 43rd birthday with annual Birthday Bash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CALM Zoo is celebrating its 43rd birthday with its annual Birthday Bash on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities scheduled for this year's event include yard games, birthday cake, $2 unlimited railroad rides, and more.

Children ages 3 to 12 are admitted for $5 but must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit calmzoo.org.

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