CALM Zoo's 'Cats of California' predict Seahawks will win big game

California Living Museum's mountain lions and bobcats made their prediction by choosing between decorated boxes filled with treats
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum's mountain lions and bobcats have made their prediction for the big game, choosing the Seattle Seahawks as their pick to win.

The zoo's "Cats of California" made their selection by choosing between two decorated boxes filled with treats. The first box they tore into revealed their winner: the Seahawks.

CALM says the cats are coming off a correct pick last year and are stepping in for the zoo's black bear "Cinnamon," who has built an 85 percent success rate over the years making game predictions.

The zoo says the bear remains in its natural winter dormancy, with the cats stepping in for a second year in a row to make the prediction.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

