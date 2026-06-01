Cancer survivors are invited to a free Bakersfield celebration, as CBCC marks Survivor Month, June 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cancer survivors and their families are invited to a free community celebration in Bakersfield to mark Cancer Survivor Month.

The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center and Dignity Health are co-hosting the Ignite Inspiration event on June 2 at CBCC, located at 6501 Truxtun Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., with a group photo scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The event is free for cancer survivors and their families and offers an opportunity to connect with fellow survivors, supporters, and local resources. Anyone is welcome to attend, not just CBCC patients.

"Cancer is a difficult journey, but I think it's important to celebrate the lives of people who go through that journey, take the treatments, endure the difficulties, and survive," Dr. Ravi Patel said.

Patel said the event has grown over its six years, drawing survivors of all ages, including those still undergoing treatment.

"Cancer may be a part of your life, but there are so many other parts to your life which you can celebrate," Patel said.

Attendees are asked to call ahead so organizers can prepare enough food and activities for everyone.

Activities include a hula performance and photo opportunities with dancers from Aloha Entertainment, crafts and activities for all ages, a cancer survivor group photo in front of CBCC's Fountain of Life, multiple photo booths, free food and drinks, and free raffle drawings.

CBCC and Dignity Health deepen partnership

The event comes as CBCC and Dignity Health have deepened their partnership to deliver a more integrated experience for cancer patients.

"Now for the patients, it's gonna be a complete experience," Patel said. "It's important for us at this stage to integrate with the hospital completely because a lot of the services can be delivered in the hospital. A lot of the hospital services can be delivered as an outpatient, and the integration of both of those makes it the best for the patients."

Patel said patients who may be concerned about the changes should not worry.

"The care is going to be the same, and it's going to be better and more efficient because we can integrate it a lot better," Patel said.

New clinical trials underway

CBCC is also currently conducting several clinical trials. Patel said the center has trials for colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer, which he described as a very aggressive form of the disease in women. The breast cancer trial involves a new class of drugs that work with the immune system.

CBCC is also conducting supportive trials focused on medications to help manage fatigue and other side effects during treatment. A full list of trials is available on the CBCC website.

Patel said attitude plays an important role in a patient's cancer journey.

"The journey of cancer is difficult, but you can either look at it as a cup half full or half empty, and it's very important to remember new things are happening," Patel said. "Don't get discouraged. Maybe there's no drug available this time, but who knows, in 3 months there could be another one."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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