CAPK hosting annual summer job fair

The annual job fair offers on-site interviews for various open positions at Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK.) CAPK says they welcome all experience levels to attend the job fair and learn about their open positions.

Job seekers can attend the fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court in Bakersfield.

If you're looking for a job, CAPK's annual job fair may be a good place to start. According to the state's Employment Development Department's Labor Market Division, in May 2024, Kern County's unemployment rate was 8.3%. As the summer months heat up, you can heat up your job search with CAPK's summer fair.

23ABC's Grace Laverriere interviewed CAPK's Advocacy and Public Relations Manager, Savannah Oates, live downtown on Thursday morning.

"We have tons of positions available. Accounting positions, data positions, teachers for our Head Start program—there's a lot of opportunity," Savannah Oates said.

The job fair offers on-site interviews for job seekers, and CAPK encourages all experience levels to attend and learn more about their opportunities. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court in Bakersfield. If you are unable to attend the job fair, you can view open positons at CAPK by clicking this link.

