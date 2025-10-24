CASA Superhero Run returning to the Park at Riverwalk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Superhero run is back at the Park at Riverwalk Saturday October 25th.

Registration for the run is open until the event starts.

Registration information can be found here.

The first race is scheduled for 8:00 AM.

Runners and walkers of the 2K, 5K, and 10K races are encouraged to get in on some early Halloween fun and wear their favorite superhero gear.

There’s even capes for sale if you don’t have gear of your own.

The races are just part of the fun.

“There’s going to be music, entertainment, and free activities for the kids, and it’s just really fun to come and hang out, you don’t have to run or walk”, said Calli Kniffler, a member of the Superhero Run Committee.

Like a real superhero, this is chance to do some good in your community.

Funds raised will go to CASA of Kern County.

CASA stands for court appointed special advocates.

“A Court appointed special advocate, or CASA as we like to say, are people who are appointed by a judge to help children who are in foster care make sure that their best interest are always being spoken up for and advocated in the court” explains CASA of Kern County's Heaven Vasquez.

These special advocates are critically important to the children they’re paired up with.

“The contrast between a child who does not have a CASA and a child that has a CASA, the impact can be really great. The one with a CASA will have four times more likely chance of graduating from high school. So we know that if we invest at the right time with the right resources that these children have a better chance for a better future down the road." says Vasquez.

The Superhero run is one of CASAs most important fundraisers, the distance covered on the race course goes a long way toward helping local kids in foster care.

