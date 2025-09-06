Centennial High School alumnus ‘soars’ to the NFL

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From red and gold to silver and midnight green, Alex Fan now bears new colors, embarking on his journey from Centennial High to the Philadelphia Eagles Stadium.

“I’ve always really loved school and been a super academic person,” said Fan. “But dance has fulfilled a whole different part of my life and has been something that I clearly have decided I can’t go without.”

Growing up less than a mile away from his high school, Fan shares that during the fall, he’d hear Friday Night Lights just down the street.

Now, he helps channel this energy with the National Football League.

“I was like, do I wanna be on Broadway? Do I wanna get on a cruise ship? But I’d really fallen in love with the NFL cheer style. So I was like, I’m gonna audition for the Eagles,” said Fan.

And in June, he officially joined the squad, becoming one of three male cheerleaders on the team.

“Eagles fans are the most passionate fans in the entire NFL,” said Fan. “It’s absolutely insane how they show up for the games.”

Fan passes on some words of wisdom to his fans, “I think the most important step that I took was really working hard in high school to make sure that I could have the opportunity to go to whatever college I wanted to, and I could truly study whatever I wanted. And I think that was so important for me to get the perspective of going to a top university and being exposed to people from all over the world and truly being able to have the resources to dive into my passions.”

To his peers, Fan advises, “We are so young, we have endless opportunities and everything is really at our fingertips.”

Fan made his debut on August 7 at the Philadelphia preseason opener against the Bengals.

