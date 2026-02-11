Centennial High students arrested after gun photo posted online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Centennial High School students and others are facing arrests and discipline after a photo appearing to show a gun on campus was posted online, according to the Kern High School District.

District officials said they became aware of the social media post on Tuesday. KHSD police investigated the incident and eventually found the gun off campus.

The district deployed extra security and officers on site as a precaution following the discovery of the post.

Officials are reminding students, staff and parents to report any suspicious activity to school administration or law enforcement.

