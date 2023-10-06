CHECK IT OUT: New pumpkin patch in Bakersfield

There is a new pumpkin patch here in Bakersfield, ready to give every family member some fall fun.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner explores what The Patch has to offer and even finds her way into the corn maze!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're ready for the fall activities to commence, but you might want to pumpkin spice things up- why not trick or treat yourself to the brand new pumpkin patch in Bakersfield.

That has an activity for every family member.

“Well my husband and I have had Frosty’s Forest here for about 13 years. And we've always wanted to do the pumpkin patch but the kiddos were a little too young. It wasn't the right time. And now we're ready to go and were really excited,” says Lori Olson, owner of The Patch.

The new pumpkin patch started getting put together three weeks ago, with a bit of a learning curve for owner Lori Olson.

But having the experience of running Frosty’s Forest under her belt every winter, she was ready for the new challenge.

“I had to learn about the pumpkins and figure out what we wanted. We were getting a huge variety coming in. We've already got some here today; everything we have in here is from Arvin, locally grown,” says Olson.

The Patch prides itself on having activities for all of the family members, from a 70-inch TV for the football fans, to the inflatable obstacle courses and mazes.

They also have a petting zoo with miniature horses and cows, goats, lambs and donkeys.

And of course, they have pumpkins.

“This is one of my favorites because it's very big and I can carve something out of it…I’m going to carve mine as a pumpkin face” says Olson’s kids.

The Patch also has basketball tosses and other games, as well as pony rides on the weekends.

They are also accepting field trips for any classes that want to visit.

“We have wanted to do one for so many years but like i said the timing wasn't right but now three or four months ago we just pulled the trigger. I think we can accommodate all ages here for sure,” says Olson.

The new pumpkin patch is located on Brimhall and Coffee and will be open seven days a week until Oct. 31.

Weekdays will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends are open all day until 9 p.m.

