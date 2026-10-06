Chief Stratton: 'Bakersfield on Pace for Record-Low Homicides'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is on pace to record one of its lowest homicide totals in decades, according to Police Chief Brent Stratton.

During his monthly appearance on 23ABC, Stratton said the city has recorded 12 homicides so far in 2026, a dramatic decrease from recent years when Bakersfield saw record levels of violence.

"It's very surprising," Stratton said. "It's been really good to see."

The chief pointed to a gun violence reduction strategy launched after the city experienced a surge in homicides in 2020 and 2021. That effort combines targeted law enforcement, community partnerships and intervention programs aimed at preventing retaliation and future violence.

"We're not focusing on areas, we're focusing on people," Stratton said. "There's specific people that are driving this violence."

According to Stratton, research shows a small fraction of a community's population is often responsible for a large share of gun violence. As a result, the department has taken what he described as a focused and surgical approach, concentrating enforcement efforts on individuals most at risk of committing violent crimes while community organizations work to provide resources and intervention services.

The chief said four of Bakersfield's 12 homicides this year have been related to domestic violence, accounting for nearly one-third of the city's homicide cases.

Role of Flock Cameras

Stratton also discussed the department's use of Flock Safety cameras, which automatically capture license plate information and can help investigators track vehicles linked to crimes.

While he believes the cameras may deter some criminal activity, Stratton said their greatest value comes after violent crimes occur.

"When we've been able to confirm a vehicle, we've been able to utilize Flock cameras as an investigative tool to work backwards to help clear the case," he said.

The chief acknowledged concerns raised by some community members over privacy and potential misuse of the technology. He said Bakersfield police have not encountered any known instances of officers improperly accessing Flock camera data.

However, Stratton noted that law enforcement agencies have long had to guard against misuse of sensitive databases.

"We want the public to know that concern about police inappropriately accessing databases didn't start with Flock cameras," he said.

Additional Red-Light Cameras Planned

The city is also expanding its red-light camera program.

Stratton said cameras have been installed at intersections with high numbers of broadside collisions, which are among the crash types most likely to result in serious injuries or deaths.

According to the chief, the department has seen significant reductions in those types of crashes at intersections where red-light cameras have been installed.

"Our main goal is to reduce the amount of fatalities that are happening on our roadways," Stratton said.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Pink Patch Project

October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an issue Stratton said remains a priority given the number of domestic violence-related homicides recorded this year.

The department is working with community organizations to explore proactive ways to reduce domestic violence and connect victims with available resources.

The Bakersfield Police Department is also participating in the Pink Patch Project, an annual campaign that raises awareness of breast cancer and supports those impacted by the disease.

"Our department has taken part in that for the last several years," Stratton said.

HalLAWeen Event Returns

Stratton also encouraged families to attend the department's annual "HalLAWeen" event on Oct. 29 at Bakersfield Police Department headquarters.

The event allows children and families to trick-or-treat in a safe environment while interacting with officers and department staff.

According to Stratton, attendance has continued to grow each year, drawing an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 visitors.

"The people inside of our building get very excited about it too," he said.

As for his costume this year?

"I was thinking about dressing as a police chief," Stratton joked.

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