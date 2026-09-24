Chihuahua mix rescued from street finds second chance at life, seeks forever home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 2-year-old Chihuahua mix named Lily is available for adoption through Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue after a remarkable recovery from near death.

Lily was found in the street before Easter by someone who initially thought she was deceased. She was severely emaciated and malnourished when she arrived at the rescue.

"It took us a couple of months to even get a good couple pounds on her to get her healthy enough to start vaccines and get her spayed," Kelly Gould of Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue said.

Lily is now healthy and ready for a forever home, though prospective adopters should be prepared for her high energy.

"She is a little wiggle worm. She's a total cuddle bug and a lover," Gould said. "Kind of nonstop sometimes she does have some little dog energy, but she's done great with every dog we've had her with. She does especially seem to like male dogs."

Gould said Lily has not yet been tested with children but may do well with older kids given her sweet temperament.

Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue currently has 58 dogs, with about 48 available for adoption. Gould noted that smaller dogs tend to be adopted quickly, but encouraged potential adopters to also consider older animals.

"They're deserving of finding that home for the end of their life as well. And some of the older dogs, uh, despite their age, they still very much have that puppy attitude. They don't know that they're older dogs," Gould said.

Those interested in adopting Lily or another dog can visit LuckysAnimalRescue.com to browse available animals, submit an adoption application, and find information on volunteering, fostering, and donating.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

