Child and father hit by suspected DUI driver while at food truck in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A drunk driver crashed through fencing and struck a father and his 8-year-old son at a food truck in Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon, leaving the child with life-threatening injuries.

Bakersfield Police responded to East California Avenue at approximately 12:09 p.m. for a major injury collision. Officers determined that a black Nissan pickup truck traveling westbound on East California Avenue veered northbound from the roadway for unknown reasons, drove through fencing and into a parking lot on the northeast corner where a food truck was set up.

The pickup truck struck an adult male father and his 8-year-old son in the parking lot. The father sustained moderate injuries while the child sustained life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

Police arrested the driver, Andres Serna, 33, for driving under the influence of alcohol. Serna sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Upon his release, he will be booked into Lerdo Justice Facility for applicable DUI-related charges.

The 1400 block of East California Avenue and its surrounding area remained closed in all directions while officers continued their investigation, which is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

