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CHP sets up DUI checkpoint in eastern Kern County

The California Highway Patrol will run a DUI and driver license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
CHP DUI checkpoint set for eastern Kern County Friday night
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KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is setting up a DUI and driver license checkpoint Friday night in eastern Kern County.

Trained officers will staff the checkpoint to detect alcohol and drug impairment. The goal is to keep motorists safe and prevent people from drinking and driving.

The checkpoint will run from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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