CHP sets up DUI checkpoint in eastern Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is setting up a DUI and driver license checkpoint Friday night in eastern Kern County.

Trained officers will staff the checkpoint to detect alcohol and drug impairment. The goal is to keep motorists safe and prevent people from drinking and driving.

The checkpoint will run from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

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