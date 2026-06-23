City Lights project breathes new life into East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Construction is underway on the City Lights development in East Bakersfield, built on the former site of East Hills Mall, and residents say the project is bringing a renewed sense of excitement to a community they describe as historically underserved.

For years, the site sat as an empty lot after the mall closed. Now, with construction visible and progressing, neighbors and local leaders say the development represents long-overdue investment in the east side of the city.

Kathy Durick, a local resident, said she heard talk of new construction for some time but remained skeptical until recently.

"It's about time because I've heard whispers for a while now, and I was like, yeah, like whatever, they're going to start building again. Like construction always does, it takes a while. But I'm so excited that now it's in progress and you can actually see it."

Confirmed tenants for City Lights include:

Boot Barn

Ross

Ulta Beauty

Marshalls

Hobby Lobby

Five Below

Sprouts

More

Durick said she is particularly looking forward to having a Sprouts grocery store closer to home.

"I'm excited for the Sprouts. I know there's one on the other side of town, but I really enjoy a good grocery store and I think it'll be nice to have that here and have that as an option for the East Hills residents."

City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, a longtime East Bakersfield resident, said the development addresses a pattern of unequal investment across the city.

"In East Bakersfield, both from, the public infrastructure side to also the private sector side, we've seen a lot of new growth and development on the west side of town on the southwest side of town. New shopping centers, new residential development, but we've seen, a lack of investment. And some would even say a disinvestment in East Bakersfield. That's very frustrating."

Gonzales said the project goes beyond retail, representing an opportunity to bring jobs, economic growth, and a renewed sense of community to the area. He also reflected on what East Hills Mall once meant to residents.

"What folks often reminisce about is not where they got the $5 t-shirt or you know the sale on their jeans. What people reminisce about are the times they spent with their cousins on a Sunday afternoon."

Durick echoed that sense of momentum.

"It's so exciting to see things moving, the ball is rolling, you know."

I reached out to representatives for the City Lights development at Cushman & Wakefield for an update on the project but we have not heard back as of news time. The development is set to open in spring next year.

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