City of Bakersfield offers free holiday grease collection to prevent sewer clogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is reminding residents to keep used cooking oil out of drains this holiday season, offering free disposal services at three convenient locations to prevent costly sewer system damage.

With holiday celebrations here, many families will be cooking holiday meals and preparing oil-heavy dishes. The city's annual holiday grease collection program provides a responsible way to dispose of used cooking oil without harming the municipal sewer system.

The free disposal service operates from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at three locations throughout Bakersfield:

Wastewater Treatment Plant No. 3 at 6901 McCutchen Road.

North of River Sanitary District at 204 Universe Avenue.

Kern UCO at 3810 Ethyl Street.

All facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The Wastewater Treatment Plant No. 3 will also be closed December 26, December 31 and January 19. The North of River Sanitary District will be closed on December 31 and January 19.

When cooking oil and grease are poured down drains, they solidify in pipes and create blockages that can cause expensive repairs and environmental damage. The city's collection program helps residents properly dispose of these materials while protecting the community's infrastructure.

Residents can bring their used cooking oil to any of the three locations during operating hours at no charge. The program runs throughout the holiday season to accommodate increased cooking activities.

