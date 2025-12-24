City of Bakersfield shares key phone numbers for storm-related issues and emergency services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Bakersfield has provided residents with important contact numbers to use during the current storm conditions.

For blocked storm drains, residents can call 326-3111. Downed trees or branches can be reported by calling 326-3866.

Street light and traffic signal outages should be reported to 326-3781. For any after-hour emergencies, residents can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

The city says residents can also make reports using the free Bakersfield mobile app.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

