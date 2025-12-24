Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Bakersfield shares key phone numbers for storm-related issues and emergency services

Residents can report blocked drains, downed trees, signal outages and emergencies through multiple city phone lines and mobile app during ongoing storm conditions
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Bakersfield has provided residents with important contact numbers to use during the current storm conditions.

For blocked storm drains, residents can call 326-3111. Downed trees or branches can be reported by calling 326-3866.

Street light and traffic signal outages should be reported to 326-3781. For any after-hour emergencies, residents can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

The city says residents can also make reports using the free Bakersfield mobile app.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

