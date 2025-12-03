Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Bakersfield to host low-cost pet vaccination clinic

The drive-through clinic will take place Saturday, Dec 6 from 9 am to noon at the city shelter, 201 S Mt Vernon Ave
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Bakersfield animal control is offering a drive-through, low-cost vaccine clinic for your pets this weekend. The clinic is this Saturday, Dec 6, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Bakersfield City Animal Shelter, located at 201 S Mt Vernon Ave.

The drive-through clinic will offer dog vaccinations and micro-chipping, plus dog licensing will be available for city residents.

The clinic is in partnership with Kern SAFE and the ROC CTEC program. If you would like to view the full list of vaccine prices provided by the city clinic, refer to the attached images or this post from the City's Facebook page.

