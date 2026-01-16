Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

City offices, select bus routes closed Monday for MLK Day in Bakersfield

City Hall North and administrative offices will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m., while trash services continue normally
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
City on Holiday Schedule for MLK Day
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, creating a three-day weekend for city employees and affecting some public services.

The city's administrative offices, including City Hall North, will remain closed Monday and reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m. However, normal trash and recycling services will continue without interruption during the holiday.

Golden Empire Transit will operate on a modified holiday schedule Monday. The district office will be closed, but the downtown customer service center will remain open for passengers.

Several bus routes will not operate Monday, including routes 47, 81, 82, 83, and 84. GET-A-Lift para-transit services will also follow the holiday schedule.

Residents can find more information about transit services at getbus.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/16/2026

Sunny

63° / 42°

2%

Saturday

01/17/2026

AM Fog/PM Sun

63° / 43°

5%

Sunday

01/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 41°

5%

Monday

01/19/2026

Sunny

63° / 42°

4%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Sunny

66° / 42°

2%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 44°

2%

Thursday

01/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 44°

3%

Friday

01/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 44°

17%