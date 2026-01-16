City offices, select bus routes closed Monday for MLK Day in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, creating a three-day weekend for city employees and affecting some public services.

The city's administrative offices, including City Hall North, will remain closed Monday and reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m. However, normal trash and recycling services will continue without interruption during the holiday.

Golden Empire Transit will operate on a modified holiday schedule Monday. The district office will be closed, but the downtown customer service center will remain open for passengers.

Several bus routes will not operate Monday, including routes 47, 81, 82, 83, and 84. GET-A-Lift para-transit services will also follow the holiday schedule.

Residents can find more information about transit services at getbus.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

