Civil trial begins for former Bakersfield police officer charged in fatal crash

Former officer allegedly ran stop sign during pursuit, killing driver and injuring passenger
BAKERSFIELD POLICE OFFICER TRIAL BEGINS
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A civil trial is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 8 for former Bakersfield Police Officer Ricardo Robles, who faces vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly crash that killed a 31-year-old man.

The case stems from a January 2023 incident when Robles and his partner allegedly broadsided a car at South Vineland and Muller roads, killing Mario Lares and injuring his passenger, Ana Hernandez.

Robles was accused of driving at a high rate of speed without emergency lights nor siren activated when he ran a stop sign and crashed into the victims' vehicle during a pursuit.

The civil proceedings will run parallel to the criminal case against the former officer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

