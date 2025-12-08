Civil trial begins for former Bakersfield police officer charged in fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A civil trial is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 8 for former Bakersfield Police Officer Ricardo Robles, who faces vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly crash that killed a 31-year-old man.

The case stems from a January 2023 incident when Robles and his partner allegedly broadsided a car at South Vineland and Muller roads, killing Mario Lares and injuring his passenger, Ana Hernandez.

Robles was accused of driving at a high rate of speed without emergency lights nor siren activated when he ran a stop sign and crashed into the victims' vehicle during a pursuit.

The civil proceedings will run parallel to the criminal case against the former officer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

