Clients of Thompson Law Firm left in limbo after sudden Bakersfield office closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Clients of Thompson Law Firm say they have been left with more questions than answers after the Bakersfield office suddenly closed, leaving many unsure how to recover money paid to attorney Francis Lutie Thompson.

As first reported last week, numerous clients claim they are in limbo over fees already paid and cases left unresolved.

Griselda Rodriguez, a Thompson client, said the closure has left her in a difficult financial and legal position.

"He's closing his business his practice so I have to have someone else representing me but I can't afford another attorney," Rodriguez said.

Outside of spending $7,000 on her case, Rodriguez said her worries about her children's custody grow day by day.

"I don't have other options. I can't afford another attorney. I have to represent myself," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is one of many clients whose cases go beyond money, touching on family matters.

Antonio Vargas, another Thompson client, said he understands what it means to invest money in a case only for it not to be resolved on time.

"I have less time with my kids now because he didn't follow up with my case really well," Vargas said.

I spoke in person with Thompson about the situation. He again declined to go on camera, but he acknowledged that he has refunded some clients and will be refunding others as each case warrants.

Resolving a dispute with an attorney can be a challenge. The type of dispute — whether it's over billing, unearned fees or settlement funds — can also determine the next steps available to clients.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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