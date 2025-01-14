Clinica Sierra Vista refutes claims that ICE agents were at their facilities

Clinica Sierra Vista responds to rumors that ICE agents were at their facilities during the Border Patrol operation

Dr. Olga Meave, CEO of CSV, said those claims were completely false but they did see a drop in patients during that time

Clinica released a statement that read, "We strictly follow privacy laws and do not collect or record immigration status in our files

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Clinica Sierra Vista officials are responding to rumors on social media that ICE agents are present at their facilities in the Central Valley.

In a statement, Dr. Olga Meave, the CEO of C.S.V., said they have no credible reports to confirm that agents were present at any location during last week's Border Patrol operation.

Dr. Meave joined 23ABC in Studio B on Tuesday morning to talk about the allegations, the impact, and their response to those claims.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

