CLOSURE: Westbound lanes closed at 24th and Oak streets, expected to reopen around 9 a.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — All westbound lanes are closed at 24th and Oak Streets due to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say the roadway is expected to be reopened around 9 a.m.

Just after 5:30 a.m. BPD received a call regarding a pedestrian in the roadway, according to BPD. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be hit by multiple vehicles.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD.

Police say multiple vehicles who hit the man left the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

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