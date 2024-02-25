“C’mon Barbie!” to the Barbie Truck Tour in Bakersfield

Video shows the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour Bakersfield appearance.

The Barbie Truck Tour stopped at the Valley Plaza Mall on February 24, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Although the Bakersfield pop-up has passed, the next one will take place in Fresno.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Living the dream”– that’s the motto the Barbie Truck Tour brings on their visit to Bakersfield.

Ever since the Barbie movie aired in theaters back in 2023, bringing in over $1.4 billion around the world, fans show their colors whenever the opportunity arises.

“We added a lot of pink into our wardrobes after that movie,” said Silvia Lopez, a Bakersfield local and Barbie enthusiast.

The movie, encouraging imagination and female empowerment, continues to bring people together with their passion for the childhood toy.

“I love it, I love girly fun things,” said Sonia Lemus, another Bakersfield local and lover of all things pink.

Cruising into Bakersfield, the Barbie Truck Tour brings a whole lot of pink to the Valley Plaza Mall.

Lemus and Lopez said they bought the Barbie glass mug, a pouch set, and a pink pet bowl.

While it's only a one-day stop, the community cherishes the pop-up.

“Honestly, we don’t get a lot of things here, so I’m just glad we get these cute little things every once in a while,” Lemus said.

While the Barbie Truck Tour is back on the road, their next stop is in Fresno on March 2, 2024.

