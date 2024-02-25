Watch Now
“C’mon Barbie!” to the Barbie Truck Tour in Bakersfield

The Barbie Truck Tour cruises into the Valley Plaza Mall on February 24, 2024
Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 17:57:08-05
  • Video shows the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour Bakersfield appearance.
  • The Barbie Truck Tour stopped at the Valley Plaza Mall on February 24, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Although the Bakersfield pop-up has passed, the next one will take place in Fresno.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Living the dream”– that’s the motto the Barbie Truck Tour brings on their visit to Bakersfield.

Ever since the Barbie movie aired in theaters back in 2023, bringing in over $1.4 billion around the world, fans show their colors whenever the opportunity arises.

“We added a lot of pink into our wardrobes after that movie,” said Silvia Lopez, a Bakersfield local and Barbie enthusiast.

The movie, encouraging imagination and female empowerment, continues to bring people together with their passion for the childhood toy.

“I love it, I love girly fun things,” said Sonia Lemus, another Bakersfield local and lover of all things pink.

Cruising into Bakersfield, the Barbie Truck Tour brings a whole lot of pink to the Valley Plaza Mall.

Lemus and Lopez said they bought the Barbie glass mug, a pouch set, and a pink pet bowl.

While it's only a one-day stop, the community cherishes the pop-up.

“Honestly, we don’t get a lot of things here, so I’m just glad we get these cute little things every once in a while,” Lemus said.

While the Barbie Truck Tour is back on the road, their next stop is in Fresno on March 2, 2024.

