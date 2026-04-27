Community demands safety changes at a Bakersfield intersection after a deadly crash kills three people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members gathered Sunday afternoon for a vigil honoring three victims of a deadly crash in southwest Bakersfield.

The crash happened Thursday evening at the intersection of Harris Road and Summer Springs Drive. During the vigil, attendees held signs demanding changes to the intersection to prevent more accidents from happening.

"This has been something that has been a problem for many years," vigil attendee, Amanda Bluemel said.

"I felt very unheard. I also told my husband over the years that it would take a death before anything happens, and it has happened that way. And it happened to be our neighbors," Bluemel said.

Neighbors say the intersection has been the site of numerous serious crashes. They have been pleading with the city for years to make safety improvements, hoping this tragedy sparks real change before another life is lost.

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