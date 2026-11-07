Community gathers for vigil honoring 16-year-old Bakersfield teen shot and killed at Halloween party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friends, family and community members returned to South Half Moon Drive in Bakersfield to honor the life of 16-year-old William Aviles, who was shot and killed during a house party in the early morning hours of Halloween day.

Nearly a week later, those who gathered remembered a teen his friends describe as someone who could brighten anyone's day.

Kern Secret Witness is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in Aviles' killing. Investigators of the case say they've received limited information from the public and are hoping to gather more from people who were at the party.

Aviles' friends say he had recently transferred to Centennial High School, where he quickly found a group of friends.

"Being around him was just so fun. Like he always brought the energy up. He was always down to do something. He's like, hey, let's go walk around. Like he would know when we're bummed out. He's like, hey, let's go do something," Noah Martin said.

The loss has been felt in the classroom as well.

"We had a class with him but the class without him just felt empty. And our teacher was sort of talking about it, I almost cried during that class," Nathan Linares said.

Community member Jaubrae Dixon spoke to those gathered at the vigil, urging people to come forward to support the family.

"I think the call tonight is if you ain't going to do it for yourself, do it for the family. Whatever that looks like, whether it's reporting something, whether it's just wrapping your arms around the family, I think that that's what's most important right now," Dixon said.

For the friends left behind, Aviles' death is still difficult to accept.

"I didn't wanna believe it at first. It was just something that I didn't expect happening, just seeing him the day before, hanging out with him, laughing with him," Miguel Zambrano said.

"It felt like when you talked to Will, it felt like you knew him for a long time. So, RIP to Will, we miss you, brother," Kaiden Herring said.

If you or someone you know has any information about the suspect or suspects, you can submit an anonymous tip to the Kern Secret Witness line at 322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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