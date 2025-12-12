Community rallies to support sons of woman killed in domestic violence case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community is coming together to support the two sons of Ana Karen Robles, the 37-year-old woman police say was shot and killed by her husband at their home on Tallulah Falls Court last month.

Friends, neighbors and local food trucks gathered for a fundraiser in Bakersfield organized by a friend and mentor of Robles to help her children navigate life without their mother.

"The fundraising is really intended for the boys. I'm looking to open up a trust fund for them where they can tap into during, you know, for Christmas, their birthdays, and probably back to school, until they can like make their own living," said Aileen Lapuz, Robles' former coworker.

Manuel Robles, 37, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to her death. He remains held without bail and is scheduled to return to court for preliminary hearings on Friday and Monday.

