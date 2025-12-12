Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community rallies to support sons of woman killed in domestic violence case

Friends and neighbors organize fundraiser for children of Ana Karen Robles, who police say was killed by her husband
Community supports sons of domestic violence victim Ana Karen Robles
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community is coming together to support the two sons of Ana Karen Robles, the 37-year-old woman police say was shot and killed by her husband at their home on Tallulah Falls Court last month.

Friends, neighbors and local food trucks gathered for a fundraiser in Bakersfield organized by a friend and mentor of Robles to help her children navigate life without their mother.

"The fundraising is really intended for the boys. I'm looking to open up a trust fund for them where they can tap into during, you know, for Christmas, their birthdays, and probably back to school, until they can like make their own living," said Aileen Lapuz, Robles' former coworker.

Manuel Robles, 37, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to her death. He remains held without bail and is scheduled to return to court for preliminary hearings on Friday and Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

