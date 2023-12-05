COMPARING IT TO COVID: Dog rescue groups taking precautions for "Mystery Illness"

Robbie Miller looks down at the three puppies he found on a blue jacket in the middle of the road, knowing he can't take them in- as they yelp and whine in confusion. He calls another rescue two hours away to come pick them up. "It's a little disheartening, but they need us now more than they ever did,” said Miller.

From safety precautions, to extra cleaning, and not taking in more dogs to save the ones already in their custody. It's a difficult time for those in rescue organizations thanks to a canine illness going around.

23ABC's Ava Kershner speaks to local rescue groups about what they are going through- and how you can help.

“They were found in the road, in that jacket right there. Right over there,” said Robbie Miller, Founder of S.O.S. Dog Rescue.

Miller is talking about three puppies he found in the middle of the road.

Luckily, he was a part of a local dog rescue group that was nearby sponsoring a spay and neuter clinic.

However, due to a lack of space- they couldn't take them.

And had to call in assistance from another rescue group two hours away.

“With the three week quarantine process, you lose a lot of time and you're not going to be able to save as many animals as you usually are. It's a little disheartening, but they need us now more than they ever did,” said Miller.

Some of the rescues are comparing this to the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing and boosting vaccines- but this time for our dogs.

“Has your pet had any cold-like symptoms, kind of like the human COVID outbreak, so we're kind of comparing it to that. We didn't stop going to the doctor during COVID, pets shouldnt stop going to the vet during this outbreak,” said Kandice Webb, Registered Veterinary Technician with SNIP Mobile Spay and Neuter.

Symptoms of eye and nasal discharge, coughing, and vomiting are all associated with this spreading illness, as well as fever and lethargy.

And any dog that has even one of them, will have their process of rescue or adoption slowed.

“Some of the ways it will impact us and probably the other rescues around town is we are going to be very careful, if not stop taking in any new dogs for the time being. Because I know for myself with limited facilities, I don’t have the ability to sufficiently quarantine an animal,” said Virginia Burroughs, the Founder of Redemption Ranch.

But what they can quarantine, they will.

“How many dogs can you hold in that location for quarantine?” I asked.

“Three. I can hold three so I'm probably getting three today and that's a start and once they get better, I'll put three more in there,” said Miller.

As for what the future holds, these rescue groups are still doing everything they can to keep animals safe.

“Taking dogs to parks and other areas where other dogs are frequenting, it's pretty much out of the picture right now,” said Burroughs.

