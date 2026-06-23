Condors host a jersey raffle to benefit the families of the B-52 crash victims at Edwards AFB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ryan Holt, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with the Bakersfield Condors, joined Mike Hart on Good Morning Kern County for an update on the jersey raffle that's currently underway for families of the 8 victims who died in the crash of a B-52 Stratofortress earlier this month. In just a few days, more than $3,000 in tickets have been sold, with the raffle running through noon on Friday. Go to the website, bakersfieldcondors.com, to find the link to purchase tickets. All the proceeds will be given to an organization on Edwards Air Force Base that is coordinating fundraising efforts for the families.

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