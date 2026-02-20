Condors host post-game auctions, specialty jerseys to benefit local cancer fighters, including toddler Beckett

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday night's Bakersfield Condors game represents more than just hockey — it's a community rallying together to support local cancer fighters through the team's annual Condors Fighting Cancer specialty jersey fundraiser.

The event benefits local cancer patients, their families, the Kern County Cancer Foundation, and children like 3-year-old Beckett, who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia while also living with Down syndrome.

Beckett was diagnosed with leukemia 6 months ago, adding another challenge to his young life. Despite the dual diagnoses, his mother Tiffany Goodwin describes him as having "a curiosity for life along with a sweet and silly personality" and calls him their "strong little warrior."

"He's doing amazing. He's been in remission since about the second month," Goodwin said.

The family recently connected with Condor veteran center James Hamblin, who understands the cancer battle firsthand. Hamblin lost both his mother and godmother to cancer, giving him insight into the pain and confusion families face during treatment.

"The support that we get is amazing, and just especially on these cancer nights. As I said, everyone is affected in some sort of way, whether it's you know someone or know of someone," Hamblin said. "It's a crazy disease, and just the support that we get, it warms your heart for sure."

For the Goodwin family, the hockey experience represents a bright spot during a difficult journey. None of Tiffany's children has ever attended a hockey game before.

"This journey is tough. Fun stuff we can do to brighten their day, we said, absolutely," Goodwin said.

When asked about Beckett's high energy level, Hamblin compared the 3-year-old to teammate Clattenberg, saying he's "kind of off the walls, but it was great."

While Beckett won't attend Friday's game, his family will join Hamblin on the ice. Hamblin's number 52 jersey is one of 9 specialty jerseys being auctioned to benefit Beckett and 8 other local cancer warriors. The remaining specialty jerseys will raise money for the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

The puck drops at 7 p.m., with bidding beginning after the final horn.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

