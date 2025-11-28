Condors' Teddy Bear Toss brings comfort to children in need across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, where thousands of fans will participate in a tradition that has grown into one of the community's most impactful charitable events.

For more than 20 years, I've witnessed this extraordinary display of generosity up close, where comfort disguised as chaos rains down from the stands. While the spectacle lasts only moments, the true impact extends throughout the year.

"You know it's taken on a life of its own over the course of 27 years," said Ryan Holt, Bakersfield Condors Vice President of Marketing and Communication.

The familiar scene begins hours before puck drop: long lines of people carrying bags filled with bears and other stuffed donations, dragging them through security and setting them up neatly in their seats. The anticipation builds until the Condors score their first goal, triggering the goal horn and unleashing thousands of teddy bears onto the ice.

"It's the work after the fact that is so important to our community," said Eric Arias, President and CEO of United Way Central Eastern California.

Arias, who also serves as a city councilman, emphasized the lasting significance of the event beyond the initial spectacle.

"It means the world to us to know that there's a child on the end of it, that's gonna be able to receive that bear in a moment of need," Arias said.

When the bears hit the ice, volunteers immediately spring into action to collect them. Fans in the first few rows often find themselves buried in donations, while many bears get caught in the protective netting. Every bear represents a personal contribution from a child, parent, or fan.

"Some teams have, you know, the bears pre-purchased or pre-collected, and maybe a sponsor came in and donated 10,000 bears... and that's cool too, don't get me wrong, but ours is completely organic... we don't pad the stats with any extra teddy bears," Holt said.

After trucks are filled and bins are wheeled away, volunteers spend the following Monday counting and sorting the donations. Throughout the event's 27-year history, more than 170,000 bears have been collected and distributed to more than 80 agencies, including law enforcement, hospitals, and human services organizations.

"Most of the agencies, KCSO, BPD will have a little guy like this in the back of their truck to be able to provide that moment of peace," Arias said.

The bears serve a crucial purpose beyond entertainment, providing comfort to children during traumatic situations throughout Kern County.

"I think everyone just likes throwing something on the ice, I think, which is fun, I think they understand the impact that it has on so many kids and so many people in times of crisis over the course of the year," Holt said.

The final count will begin Monday morning, when the Condors and various organizations gather to add up, separate, and bag the donations before distributing them throughout the county.

The puck drops at 7 pm Saturday, November 29th. The fur will fly soon thereafter!

