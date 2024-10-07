Connecting hand in paw (or claw) through prayer

The community brings their beloved pets to Sunday's service at the First Congregational Church in Bakersfield.

The community brought cats, dogs, and turtles for a blessing.

While there isn’t a specific date set, the First Congregational Church hopes to make their animal blessing an annual event each October.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The First Congregational Church UCC of Bakersfield hosted a ‘blessing of the animals’ service and event.

Spiritual leader Tony Lee led Sunday's service. He said, “This is the month that we celebrate Saint Francis of Assisi and he was a lover of animals, so we just kind of put the two things together.”

From song and prayer, to lighting a candle, and greeting each owner and pet for a blessing. And this includes… Well, any species!

“We had all kinds of animals. We had turtles, we had kitties, we had dogs,” said Lee.

For less transportable animals or pets that have passed away, the church encouraged people to bring a picture of their animal so they can still be blessed.

“When we talk about how we treat animals, and that’s what Saint Francis and other people have said too, is that a nation is measured by how it treats its smaller inhabitants, its animals,” said Lee.

This message hit close to home for Scottie Miller, a member of the First Congregational Church.

After each service, Miller reports back home to three year old rescue ‘Sissy.’ But this service… Sissy could make her appearance.

“That’s when I told her she’s gonna get to go today, and I’m trying to teach her what church means,” said Miller.

For another dog owner, Sunday was not only a blessing, but a celebration.

“She’s a special dog and I think she should be blessed,” said Michelle Penner, talking about her dog, ‘Molly’. “And today is her birthday, so it is an extra special day.”

The blessing of the animals service and event sends a deeper meaning with each prayer.

“It sends a message to the world that we need to be kind to each other,” said Lee. “We need to look out for one another, take care of one another.”

Not only did the service encourage love and kindness to animals, but also highlighted some of the resources throughout the community.

“We work with ‘Together Spay it Forward.’ They will vaccinate them, they will neuter them, say them for free for us. And they come out and trap them,” said Linda Belcher, a member of the First Congregational Church who helped coordinate the animal blessing event.

Feeding 23 semi-feral cats just outside of the church, she felt the need to reach out to local organizations.

“And I thought, ‘Gosh, if there’s that many cats out here that are needing to be spayed, let’s put on a thing for the community,’” said Belcher.

While there isn’t a specific date set, the First Congregational Church hopes to make their animal blessing an annual event each October.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

