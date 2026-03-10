Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Construction begins on City Lights, a new open-air shopping center at former East Hills Mall site

The 350,000-square-foot open-air retail center on Mall View Road in Northeast Bakersfield has broken ground and is expected to open in the spring of 2027.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Construction is now underway on City Lights, a 350,000-square-foot open-air shopping center planned for the former East Hills Mall site in Northeast Bakersfield.

Developers announced Monday that ground has been broken on the project at 3000 Mall View Road. The center is scheduled to open in the spring of 2027.

Confirmed tenants include Boot Barn, Sprouts, Ross, Ulta, Skechers, Marshalls, Burlington, PetSmart, Hobby Lobby, Bath & Body Works, Tilly's and Five Below.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

