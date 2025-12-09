Convicted murderer denied parole for brutal 2011 Kern County killing

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A 73-year-old man convicted of brutally murdering a woman in Kern County will remain in prison for at least three more years after the California Board of Parole Hearings denied his release last month.

Arturo Huerta was denied parole following a November hearing where the board determined he still poses an unreasonable risk to public safety. Huerta was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of Acamea Coy.

Police discovered Coy's body in Huerta's bedroom with her arms bound and her mouth and eyes covered. The room was covered in blood spatter, and officers found a bloody hammer and knife on the floor.

The coroner determined Coy died from blood loss, asphyxia and cocaine intoxication. She had defensive wounds.

Huerta was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison and has served 15 years. During his November parole hearing, Huerta changed his testimony from an earlier hearing in June.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented; “Huerta carried out an extremely brutal murder. The victim did not deserve the immense suffering she endured, which ultimately cost her life.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

