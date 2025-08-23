Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Coroner rules 1-year-old's hot car death accidental, but murder charges remain

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Hot Car Death Ruled Accident, But Murder Charges Stand Against Mother
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has determined that 1-year-old Amilio Gutierrez died of heat stroke after being left in a hot car for hours, ruling the manner of death as accidental.

Despite the coroner's ruling, felony charges against the child's mother remain unchanged. Maya Hernandez faces several felony counts, including first-degree murder, in connection with her son's death.

Police said Hernandez left Amilio and another child in a car for hours while she went to a medical spa on June 29. The baby died as a result of the prolonged exposure to extreme heat inside the vehicle.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office said the coroner's ruling does not affect the criminal case against Hernandez. Officials explained that the medical definition for manner of death differs from the legal definition used in criminal proceedings.

"It doesn't change anything," the District Attorney's Office said regarding the charges.

The case highlights the distinction between how medical examiners classify deaths and how prosecutors pursue criminal charges in cases involving child endangerment and death.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

08/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 79°

5%

Saturday

08/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

104° / 78°

2%

Sunday

08/24/2025

Clear

105° / 78°

0%

Monday

08/25/2025

Clear

103° / 78°

0%

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Clear

102° / 74°

1%

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Clear

100° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/28/2025

Mostly Clear

99° / 72°

0%

Friday

08/29/2025

Clear

97° / 71°

1%