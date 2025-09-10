Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Court docs reveal new details in Bakersfield massage parlor assault case

Javier Quintero faces 6 felony counts including rape and robbery after allegedly attacking employee at downtown Bakersfield massage business, court documents reveal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man accused of raping a massage parlor employee in downtown Bakersfield before stealing her purse and car assaulted the woman in the break room of the business, according to new court documents.

Javier Quintero entered the business and pushed the victim onto a massage chair in the room, according to court documents obtained by 23ABC. The documents state he then sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she didn't try to resist because she was scared for her life, according to the court documents.

Quintero faces 6 felony counts including rape, second-degree robbery and other related charges. He is scheduled to be in court Thursday and Friday.

