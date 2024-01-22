CSU STRIKES BEGIN: Picketers start early at Bakersfield campus

Despite it being the first day of the spring semester, many professors won’t be holding their classes.

This is due to the California Faculty Association's week long strike.

That includes professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors, and coaches.

Dr. Tracey Salisbury, CFA Chapter President for CSUB, describes what this week will look like.

“We will be withholding all labor. That means we won't be answering emails, we won't be teaching, we won't be doing recommendations, we won't be taking phone calls, we won't be doing meetings. We will be out on the picket lines picketing at our respective university,” said Salisbury.

Dr. Salisbury also explains that this strike is about three things: A livable wage, parental leave longer than thirty days, and better mental health resources for the students. They are also protesting the tuition increase for students.

Salisbury wants to remind the community that this isn't just a university problem, but a Bakersfield one as well.

“We’re people who are part of the Bakersfield community. This is a community issue as well. We want to live in a place that we know we can retire. We want to live in a space that we know we can afford to be here. This is a challenge, many of our faculty work second jobs,” said Salisbury.

