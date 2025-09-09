Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSUB announces leadership change in athletics department

Dr. Sarah Tuohy will serve as acting athletics director while university conducts nationwide search for permanent replacement
CSUB Athletics Director Kyle Conder Out, Interim Leader Named
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield announced a leadership change in its athletics department, with Kyle Conder no longer serving with the program.

Effective immediately, Dr. Sarah Tuohy will serve as acting director of athletics while a nationwide search begins for a permanent replacement.

CSUB President Vernon Harper said the university remains committed to its scholar-athletes, staff and supporters, adding that the goal is to strengthen Roadrunner athletics and build a culture of safety and respect.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

