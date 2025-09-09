CSUB announces leadership change in athletics department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield announced a leadership change in its athletics department, with Kyle Conder no longer serving with the program.

Effective immediately, Dr. Sarah Tuohy will serve as acting director of athletics while a nationwide search begins for a permanent replacement.

CSUB President Vernon Harper said the university remains committed to its scholar-athletes, staff and supporters, adding that the goal is to strengthen Roadrunner athletics and build a culture of safety and respect.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

