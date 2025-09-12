CSUB assistant basketball coach faces child porn charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State University, Bakersfield assistant basketball coach Kevin Mays is facing additional felony charges, this time for allegedly possessing child porn, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Mays has been charged with two felony counts for possessing child pornography, which included more than 600 images.

These new charges are separate from 11 other charges Mays was facing prior, including pimping and pandering, possession of illegal firearms, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana for the purpose of sale. Mays pleaded not guilty to those previous charges.

The university placed Mays on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mays is scheduled to appear in court on September 16th.

