Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

CSUB Athletics Leadership Turnover: A timeline of department departures

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
CSUB Athletics Leadership Turnover: A timeline of department departures
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The latest incident with women’s head basketball coach Ari Wideman being placed on paid administrative leave adds to a complicated situation at CSUB. Let’s review how we got here.

It all started in March of 25, when two softball coaches, Letty Olivarez and James Davenport, were placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation tied to player complaints.

June, 2025. Head swimming and diving coach Chris Hansen was placed on administrative leave, and then he retired after 17 seasons.

August, 2025. A bombshell! Kevin Mays, as assistant coach of men's basketball, is arrested and charged with sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. He was fired and is currently awaiting trial.

September, 2025—Kyle Condor, the Athletics Director, abruptly announces that he is no longer with the university, just days after Mays was arrested. Condor also sued the university, alleging retaliation for internal misconduct investigations.

September, 2025. Also in September, an unexpected departure. Men's basketball head coach Rod Barnes stepped down after a 14-year tenure.

October, 2025-- Eric Bugby, Head Coach and Director of Swimming, resigns, less than three months after being hired. No reason is given for his departure.

March, 2026—The latest to be placed on administrative leave is Ari Wideman, the head coach of women's basketball. This is just her second year on the job.

Under state law, the university cannot disclose why an employee is placed on leave or terminated. But the numerous departures and lawsuits against the university are hard to ignore.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

03/06/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 44°

3%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Clear

74° / 46°

1%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Clear

80° / 49°

0%

Monday

03/09/2026

Clear

82° / 52°

4%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Mostly Clear

75° / 51°

5%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Clear

76° / 51°

4%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 54°

3%

Friday

03/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 54°

3%