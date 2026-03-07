CSUB Athletics Leadership Turnover: A timeline of department departures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The latest incident with women’s head basketball coach Ari Wideman being placed on paid administrative leave adds to a complicated situation at CSUB. Let’s review how we got here.

It all started in March of 25, when two softball coaches, Letty Olivarez and James Davenport, were placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation tied to player complaints.

June, 2025. Head swimming and diving coach Chris Hansen was placed on administrative leave, and then he retired after 17 seasons.

August, 2025. A bombshell! Kevin Mays, as assistant coach of men's basketball, is arrested and charged with sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. He was fired and is currently awaiting trial.

September, 2025—Kyle Condor, the Athletics Director, abruptly announces that he is no longer with the university, just days after Mays was arrested. Condor also sued the university, alleging retaliation for internal misconduct investigations.

September, 2025. Also in September, an unexpected departure. Men's basketball head coach Rod Barnes stepped down after a 14-year tenure.

October, 2025-- Eric Bugby, Head Coach and Director of Swimming, resigns, less than three months after being hired. No reason is given for his departure.

March, 2026—The latest to be placed on administrative leave is Ari Wideman, the head coach of women's basketball. This is just her second year on the job.

Under state law, the university cannot disclose why an employee is placed on leave or terminated. But the numerous departures and lawsuits against the university are hard to ignore.



