CSUB lockdown threat originated from out-of-state caller, university police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield received threats from an out-of-state caller that prompted a campus-wide lockdown last week, according to university police.

The Cal State University Police Chief confirmed today that the IP address associated with the threatening call originated from outside California. CSUB was one of two local colleges that implemented full campus lockdowns after receiving alleged threats.

The university has not yet responded to requests for audio recordings of the alleged threat. The investigation remains ongoing.

